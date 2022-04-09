DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo has had precautionary measures in place for the past few weeks. Some exhibits are closed and the birds are indoors.

Zoo officials say the bird flu is spread due to the migration of waterfowl and the droppings they leave behind. That’s why they are also implementing more disinfecting stations for the staff’s shoes and tires so they don’t track it in.

Ryan Bickel with the Blank Park Zoo says it’s not just about protecting their birds, but also preventing the spread.

“It has affected many, many farmers in Iowa and many birds in Iowa and we want to make sure we do our part to help limit the spread of this terrible disease,” Bickel said.

Bickel says the protocols will remain in place at the zoo for a minimum of 30 days after the last reported case in Iowa. He’s hopeful they’ll see an end to this by June or July.