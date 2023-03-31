The display features more than 50 hand-crafted animal shaped Asian lanterns.

This year’s theme focused on underwater animals, large insects, Asian mythical creatures and endangered animals. There is also a 75-foot long sunflower tunnel, along with a 33-foot wide giant octopus.

“The Blank Park Zoo is a non-profit organization so events like this help us meet our mission. Our mission is conservation, education, research and recreation so this helps us pay for all the animals that we love and are trying to save in the wild, and educate people all across the state,” said Anne Shimerdla, President & CEO of Blank Park Zoo.