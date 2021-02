DES MOINES, IOWA — The Blank Park Zoo will be welcoming dozens of new creatures to Des Moines for a limited time light show later this Spring.

On Friday the zoo announced the ‘Wild Lights Festival’, a two-month engagement featuring 35 “larger-than-life, illuminated animal shaped Asian lanterns.” The giant lanterns will be lit each night from 7:00 – 10:00 pm from April 1st to May 31st. Tickets for the event are $18 for members and $20 for non-members.

Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights presented by MidAmerican Energy Company

