Blake Shelton Performing Grandstand Concert at 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair didn’t happen in 2020 but organizers are making sure when it returns in 2021 the fair packs a musical punch.

Wednesday, it was announced that country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform during the fair at the Grandstand. Shelton’s concert is slated for Friday, August 13th. He’ll be joined by special guest, country artist Matt Stell.

Shelton has had 28 number one singles on country radio, including his latest with fiancé Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere”. Shelton has also been a coach on every season of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice.

Tickets for the show go on sale January 8 at 10:00 a.m. here. They range from $45-$90.

The fair says all COVID-19 safety precautions that are required will be followed.

Some Grandstand acts that had been announced for the 2020 fair have been postponed to 2021.

Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore — Aug 14

The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson — August 17

Styx with special guest Tesla — Aug 18

Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane — Aug. 19

Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson — Aug 21

The 2021 Iowa State Fair runs from August 12-22.