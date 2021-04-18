 

Black Mother Fears For Son’s Safety Every Day: ‘It Could Be His Last Moment’

Part 1

When another Black man in Minnesota died after an incident with a police officer, Dwana Bradley worried it is happening again. A police officer shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright after he resisted arrest when officers tried to arrest him for an outstanding warrant for unlawfully possessing a weapon. A year before, George Floyd died after a police officer forced a knee on his neck as police investigated a complaint that Floyd used a counterfeit bill in a store. Following both deaths, thousands of protesters filled the streets and some destroyed property and threw objects at law enforcement.

Bradley is the editor of The Urban Experience Magazine. She is a former teacher, chair of the Des Moines School Board and parent of a college-aged daughter and high school-aged son. Bradley described how she fears for her Black son’s safety when she imagines him getting pulled over by police.

Part 2

Iowa counties put in requests every week to the Iowa Department of Public Health for how many Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses they want for the coming week. But 20 Iowa counties have said they don’t want any more doses for the week. That’s quite a change from a few weeks ago when vaccines were in such short supply.

Carroll County has about 20,000 people and already hosted mass COVID-19 vaccination sites. When health leaders hosted another one for 1,000 people this past Thursday, they had a problem they hadn’t experienced before. There weren’t nearly enough people signing up to get a shot. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price asked Doug Burns why that is. Burns’ family has owned regional newspapers around Carroll and Jefferson for decades.

Part 3

Facilities in Texas are overcrowded as scores of undocumented migrants cross the southern border.
Many are children with no parents in sight and some are sick with COVID-19. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she doesn’t want them in this state. Doug Burns disagrees with some of the comments he’s heard from rural Iowans about immigration.

Part 4

In the Insiders Quick 6, Doug Burns talked about what needs attention in western Iowa and what seems to be working well for the future.

