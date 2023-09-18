DES MOINES, Iowa — Later this month, UnityPoint Health is partnering with Black Men in White Coats to host a youth summit to get more Black youth interested in the field of medicine.

Nationally only around 5% of doctors are Black men, something that Black Men in White Coats aims to increase.

Dr. Ruffin Tchakounte, an internal medicine resident at UnityPoint Health, said that giving Black youth positive role models in the medical field is the key to increasing the number of black doctors.

“There’s a saying that you can’t be what you don’t see, and for a lot of the youth that will be coming to Black Men White Coats youth summit, some of them are going to represent the underrepresented demographics in Des Moines and they’re going to see someone like myself and that’s going to let them know ‘hey that person looks like me has a similar background as myself so why not me?'” said Dr. Tchakounte.

Black Men in White Coats plans to hold more youth summits in the future.