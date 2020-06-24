Black Lives Matter Organizer Turns Himself in to Police for Alleged Damage Done at Protest

DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the leaders of the Des Moines Black Lives Matter group turned himself in to police Wednesday morning on a charge of criminal mischief.

WHO 13 was the only local television station there as Matt Bruce presented himself at the Des Moines Police Station just after 10:00 a.m. He was accompanied by State Representative and Civil Rights activist Ako Abdul-Samad.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the charge relates to the damage done at a protest at the Hy-Vee on SE 14th Street on Saturday.

****WARNING: The following video contains obscenities and profanity****

The protest was organized to support a former employee who says she experienced discrimination, sexual harassment, and says management is actively hiding positive COVID-19 cases in the store from its employees.

Bond for Bruce was set for $1,000 and he has already been released from the Polk County Jail.