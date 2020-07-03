Black Lives Matter Defend Actions at State Capitol as ‘De-Arresting’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Black Lives Matter protesters accused of assaulting Des Moines police officers yesterday afternoon are offering a novel defense for their actions: they were trying to “de-arrest” fellow protesters.

17 people were arrested at the State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon following a violent clash with police. Des Moines police say they peacefully took three people wanted on outstanding warrants into custody as they protested inside the Capitol. But when officers tried transferring those suspects to vehicles outside the Capitol they were met by more protesters.

That is when things turned violent.

Des Moines police say protesters illegally blocked officers from walking, then physically intervened with officers. That lead to a violent clash between the two sides with police and protesters caught on camera tackling each other.

Black Lives Matter organizers tell WHO 13 that police were the aggressors. The group released a statement on social media saying they were trying to “de-arrest” the protesters they felt were illegally being detained by police.

In an exclusive interview with WHO 13, DMPD Chief Dana Wingert said his officers respect the right for them to protest but sometimes a line has to be drawn.

“We’re not going to allow people’s property to be destroyed. We’re not going to allow people’s safety to be put in jeopardy. And we’re certainly not going to allow threats against police officers or violence against police officers,” he said. “That will include a trip to jail, every single time guaranteed.”