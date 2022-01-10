Black leaders in Des Moines provide talk show to cover issues impacting community

DES MOINES, Iowa — Since 2019, a group of Black leaders in Des Moines has hosted an online talk show called the Urban Impact Show to discuss community issues.

“Black issues aren’t necessarily at the forefront of mainstream media,” said the Urban Impact Show co-founder Rob Johnson. “We’re trying to cover everything.”

Johnson says no topic is off-limits. The hosts will discuss everything from sex, church, COVID-19, education, reproductive laws and more.

Co-host Dwana Bradley believes the show provides listeners with a different perspective.

“We want to be able to let people know that these are our stories, these are our realities, but we want you to come to the table so that you can learn to be an ally with us,” said Bradley.

Each host brings something different to every show. Their main goals are to break down information for the community and help public figures connect with the Black community. Johnson says Vice President Kamala Harris and Mayor Frank Cownie have been on the show.

“Individuals don’t do a lot of fact-finding or a lot of research, so we want to be that for our community,” said co-host Brittani Dudley.

Johnson says the show has become a source for public figures to connect with the Black community and other communities of color.

The Urban Impact Show streams every Sunday at 5 p.m. You can find additional information here.