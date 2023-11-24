ANKENY, Iowa — For the hardy Black Friday shopper, there are many choices for location.

In Ames, Everett’s Flowers and Gifts has been seeing Christmas shoppers for over 100 years.

“I think I’m kind of prepared for maybe a little softer year, people seem to be in good spirits, the cooler temperature brings people out, we’ve had a good season so far,” said owner Brian Smith. “We ‘re very fortunate with our downtown, I think all the business fronts are filled. With the University it brings students and their parents down here, I think a lot of people like to see an old fashioned downtown thriving.”

“So we started an annual event we come here every year the day after Thanksgiving,” said Sandy Meeks, who came shopping with her former neighbor Joy Schiller, of Polk City. “Other people go to Des Moines we come to Ames.”

To the south at Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines, the shoppers were out in full force.

“We want to make sure that when people come out, that they’re patient, parking is a little bit crazy, driving around the roads in general this time of year is crazy,” said Randy Tennison, Jordan Creek General Manager. “Make sure if you do have packages in your car, you’re putting them in your trunk, hiding a little bit, you don’t want to be have anything out there to tempt anyone.”

Tennison said there is a very popular store called Lululemon. There was a long line of mostly women waiting to enter the store. It had outgrown it’s initial space and moved into bigger quarters.

In Valley Junction there were cars lining all parking spots along the storefront. In the lots behind the stores there was plenty of parking. This day is all about girl trips, but some guys do get in on Black Friday.

“Pretty well supporting my wife, my mother-in-law, I really like looking around fun,” said Jake Goeller, from Mt. Vernon. “Gives me something to do while she’s out shopping.”

“Definitely it’s just a great community down here so all of the business owners have just really come together as we’ve been a new store,” said Mandy Berkley, of Elegance Boutique. “They really kind of helped us, kind of guided us as to what to expect down here.”