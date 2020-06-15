Black Fraternal Organization Partners With Elected Officials to Bring Change to the Community

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local chapter of a black fraternal organization in Des Moines gave out 250 free meals Saturday afternoon. They invited community members and city and state officials to the event to talk about concerns in the community and the state.

“We have to wrestle with the fact that disproportionately we have black men and women being incarcerated in our state, relative to their percentage to the population. We have to address the fact that we have far too many of our minority communities representing way too much of our unemployment rate. We have to get rid of disparities in education, get rid of barriers and start making sure that the next day in Iowa is much better than the one we’re working through right now,” State Sen. Nate Boulton said.

Des Moines City Councilwoman Linda Westergaard was also in attendance and spoke about issues with the members of the Hawkeye Elks Lodge 160 and Rose Temple 33.

The black fraternal organization was founded in 1897 and has been in the Des Moines community for 120 years. Many of the members today have been a part of the organization for the majority of their lives. The organization raises money to help the community with food insecurity as well as their annual backpack drive that gives school supplies to kids every fall. One member says their partnership with local leaders is helping best serve the community.

“The community needs true direction, it needs direction from top down, so bringing Nate [Boulton] in is starting the conversation at the top. I was hoping he would hear our stories, hear our challenges and be able to take that back up top,” Hawkeye Elks Lodge 160 Social Sessions President Ron Moore said.

The Hawkeye Elks Lodge 160 will be hosting another event in a month. Visit their social media pages for more information.