Black children’s memorial in Des Moines rises after fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last Wednesday, an early morning fire damaged the historic former North Des Moines City Hall building at 1601 6th Avenue.

The building has been vacant for years, but the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement had been using the front steps as a memorial to missing and killed Black children. A social media request to help replenish the memorial gained quick support.

The charred remains have since been replaced by a newly built memorial next door with flowers and signs of support for the Des Moines minority community along with tributes to lost lives like Breasia Terrell.

The Des Moines Fire Department and the Des Moines Police Department have not determined what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.