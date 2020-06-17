Black Bear Spotted Crossing Road in Eastern Iowa

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Bystanders witnessed a rare sighting of a black bear in Iowa Tuesday evening.

Justin Rogers was among a crowd of onlookers who spotted the bear a few miles northwest of Davenport around 8 p.m.

Rogers said county deputies and Iowa DNR officers were on the scene closing roads and directing traffic to allow the bear to safely pass.

A black bear was spotted in the Clinton County town of Welton on Sunday, according to Radio Iowa. That is several miles north of where this bear was spotted Tuesday evening.

Iowa does not currently have a breeding population of black bears, according to the Iowa DNR. However, the DNR says an occasional bear will wander in from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Missouri. Those are states that do have breeding populations of black bears.

If you see a black bear, contact your local DNR wildlife or law enforcement staff.