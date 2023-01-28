DES MOINES, Iowa — As a winter weather system that brought several inches of snow to parts of the state exits, bitterly cold air and dangerous wind chills move in for the second half of the weekend.

Snow totals were highest in northern Iowa. Here are the latest totals from across the state:

Fort Dodge: 5.2″

Garner: 4.0″

Ames: 3.2″

Gilbert: 2.8″

Estherville: 2.8″

Roland: 2.5″

Waterloo: 2.5″

Parkersburg: 2.5″

Boone: 2.2″

Johnston: 1.6″

Atlantic: 1.0″

Des Moines: 0.8″

A few light flurries could linger into Sunday, but no notable accumulation is expected.

Cold air surges in beginning Saturday night. For that reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 11 AM Sunday. Temperatures plummet to the single digits overnight and winds kick up, gusting near 30 mph. This will cause wind chills to be well below zero. In fact, wind chills will likely be -15° to -20° Sunday morning! Temperatures won’t rise much during the day Sunday and wind chills stay below zero. Cold air persists into Monday with more single digit highs and wind chills well below zero through Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Winds will be more of a short-term issue. They pick up out of the northwest as the evening progresses, gusting in the 25-30 mph range as mentioned. By Sunday morning, winds will subside somewhat, and they shouldn’t be much of an issue by Sunday morning. One area of concern with the winds will be blowing snow, especially in rural areas. This could reduce visibilities and cause roads to become snow covered once again.

Temperatures rise slightly through the week, with highs reaching the low 20s by Tuesday and into the low to mid 30s by next weekend.