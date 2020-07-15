Birdland Pool Closed For Cleaning After COVID-19 Exposure

Des Moines, Iowa — Des Moines’ Birdland Pool is now closed for extensive cleaning after an “exposure” to COVID-19 happened during a private rental event.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation say someone who participated in a private swim team event tested positive. The city was made aware of the test result on Tuesday.

The city says the pool will now be disinfected according to CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines. Refunds will be issued to anyone whose swim lessons, lap swim or aquatic classes were cancelled.

Two other Des Moines public pools remain open: Nahas Aquatic Center on the south side and Teachout Aquatic Center on the east side.