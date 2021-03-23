Birdland Park and Marina Improvements Approved by City Council

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines city council has signed off on a $54 million plan to renovate Birdland Park and Marina.

The plan involves dredging and enlarging the marina along the Des Moines River to include up to 150 boat slips, a 40,000 square foot playground, three miles of bike trails, five new shelters, and three fishing piers.

A new two-story boathouse will also be built as part of the project. It will be the new home of the Des Moines Rowing Club, as well as a popular restaurant and bar that already operates at the marina — Captain Roy’s.

The renovations will be done in phases. Right now, city leaders are in the process of applying for grants to help fund the project.