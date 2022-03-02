IOWA — The avian flu has been detected in a backyard poultry flock in Pottawattamie County, agriculture officials confirmed on Wednesday. Its the first case of the virus to be reported in Iowa after numerous cases have been confirmed in Indiana and New York in recent weeks.

In a release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture, Secretary Mike Naig says the case was “not unexpected”. The USDA immediately quarantined and the birds have been destroyed. There are no other commercial poultry producers within ten kilometers of the infected flock of fewer than 50 ducks and chickens. State ag authorities are hopeful this is an isolated case of exposure but they remain on alert – as always – for biosecurity issues on Iowa farms.

Ag officials say the most important thing anyone who raises birds can do is to notify someone at the first signs of disease in a flock. Early signs include coughing, sneezing and change in diet or droppings.

Bird owners are also encouraged to monitor any interaction between their birds and wild migratory birds who could introduce new viruses into their flocks. Secretary Naig says Iowans should assume that all wild birds are carrying some kind of disease.

There is zero concern of any spread of the avian influenza to humans at this time. Avian influenza also does not affect a bird’s meat or eggs and they are safe to eat as long as they are cooked to a proper temperature.