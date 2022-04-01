DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Two more cases of highly pathogenic avian flu have been detected in Iowa said the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
The cases were found in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Osceola County and in a commercial turkey flock in Cherokee County.
A list of preventative tips and other advice from the Department of Agriculture can be found below.
- Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases like HPAI. Be on the lookout for unusual signs of behavior, severe illness and/or sudden deaths.
- Restrict access to your property and poultry.
- Keep it clean. Wear clean clothes, scrub boots/shoes with disinfectant and wash hands thoroughly before and after contact with your flock.
- If you, your employees or family have been on other farms, or other places where there is livestock and/or poultry, clean and disinfect your vehicle tires and equipment before returning home.
- Don’t share equipment, tools, or other supplies with other livestock or poultry owners.
- In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, making sure wild birds cannot access domestic poultry’s feed and water sources.
- Report sick birds immediately to the USDA at 866-536-7593, Iowa Department of Agriculture at 515-281-5305, or your veterinarian. Early detection is important to prevent the spread of disease.