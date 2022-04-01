DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Two more cases of highly pathogenic avian flu have been detected in Iowa said the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

The cases were found in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Osceola County and in a commercial turkey flock in Cherokee County.

A list of preventative tips and other advice from the Department of Agriculture can be found below.

Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases like HPAI. Be on the lookout for unusual signs of behavior, severe illness and/or sudden deaths.

Restrict access to your property and poultry.

Keep it clean. Wear clean clothes, scrub boots/shoes with disinfectant and wash hands thoroughly before and after contact with your flock.

If you, your employees or family have been on other farms, or other places where there is livestock and/or poultry, clean and disinfect your vehicle tires and equipment before returning home.

Don’t share equipment, tools, or other supplies with other livestock or poultry owners.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, making sure wild birds cannot access domestic poultry’s feed and water sources.

Report sick birds immediately to the USDA at 866-536-7593, Iowa Department of Agriculture at 515-281-5305, or your veterinarian. Early detection is important to prevent the spread of disease.