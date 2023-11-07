KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — More positive cases of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, have been confirmed in northern Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the confirmed case was found at a farm with game bird pheasants, peafowl, and commercial layer chickens.

This the ninth confirmed case in Iowa in just over two weeks. Since Oct. 20 there have been confirmed cases in Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Guthrie, Clay, and Hamilton counties.

Commercial and backyard flock owners should report any signs of illness or any unusual bird deaths to their veterinarian and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.