SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two positive cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Woodbury County.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed the two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Woodbury County, according to a press release.

The affected sites are both backyard mixed-species flocks. Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds.

If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials.

The recent HPAI cases in birds do not present a public health concern, the release states. It remains safe to eat poultry products.

For additional information on HPAI, please visit the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.