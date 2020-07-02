Billy Dean Carter Arrested After Father-Son Argument Turns Violent in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The patriarch of a Marion County family who successfully sued one of his sons for the 2015 wrongful death of his wife, Shirley Carter, has been hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by his other son.

Online court records reveal 55-year-old Billy Dean Carter has been charged with willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident that happened Wednesday. It is a felony charge.

The criminal complaint says Billy was at the home of his father, 74-year-old Bill Carter, in rural Lacona Wednesday afternoon when the two began arguing. Billy told investigators he left the home on foot following a verbal argument and as he was walking down the road on G58, his father drove up to him in his truck, got out, and came toward him.

According to the complaint, Billy admitted to hitting his father, “knocking him to the ground, then kicked his father two times in the head while his father was on the ground.” Billy then ran to a nearby field and hid.

A passerby called 911 around 5:30 p.m. after noticing Bill Carter lying injured on the road. When law enforcement officers arrived they found Bill Carter with multiple injuries to his head.

Investigators say Billy Carter told them he assaulted his father because he was mad.

A no contact order has been put in place to protect Bill Carter. His current condition is not know.

Billy Carter remains in the Marion County Jail on a bond of $5,000. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 9th.

Shirley Carter was shot and killed inside her home near Lacona in June 2015. Her body was discovered by her son, Jason Carter.

Bill Carter filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against Jason and in 2017 a judge found Jason liable for Shirley’s death, ordering him to pay $10 million in restitution. Jason has tried, unsuccessfully, to have the ruling dismissed.

Jason was charged with Shirley’s murder in 2017, but acquitted by a jury in March 2019.

Jason Carter has filed a civil lawsuit against the State of Iowa claiming authorities failed to properly investigate his mother’s death.

He has also filed a civil lawsuit against his father, DCI Investigator Mark Ludwick, and Marion County Deputy Reed Kious.