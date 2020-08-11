Big Ten Canceling Fall Football; League Will Try to Play in Spring

The Big Ten Conference is reportedly set to announce on Tuesday that is its canceling its Fall football season with hopes it can stage a season in the Spring.

Numerous national sports writers, including CBS’ Bruce Feldman, are reporting that the Big Ten will make the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. School leaders had reportedly voted 12-2 over the weekend to end the season, with only the University of Iowa and the University of Nebraska in favor of playing a fall season.

The Big Ten would become the first ‘Power Five’ conference to announce a canceled season. Numerous other smaller conferences have already canceled their season. Neither the Drake Bulldogs or Northern Iowa Panthers will play fall football after their conferences shut down their respective seasons.