Snow-Covered Iowa Roads Cause Accidents, Make Travel Tricky

DES MOINES, Iowa – Widespread heavy snow across much of Iowa has created dangerous driving conditions Tuesday morning and the Iowa Department of Transportation is even recommending that travel is not advised in the Des Moines metro and to the west on I-80, central Iowa to the north, and far southwest Iowa.

Snow totals of 14 inches were reported in Harlan and West Des Moines measured at 13.5 inches of snow as of midnight. A daily record for snowfall was also broken in Des Moines with 10.3 inches measured at the Des Moines Airport, and another inch could still fall before the storm ends.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for plow drivers clearing the snow as well as emergency first responders who have been called out to dozens of accidents and stranded drivers.

In Des Moines, Sgt. Paul Parizek said between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to five crashes with property damage only, two crashes with minor injuries, one hit-and-run crash, and 18 stalled or stuck vehicles. He is strongly discouraging travel.

From 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday, the Iowa State Patrol says it responded to 68 crashes.

Troopers also assisted 215 stalled or stuck vehicles on state roads.



First responders say decreasing your speed and increasing the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you are key to avoid accidents during winter weather events.



If you do find yourself stranded in bad weather it is best to keep your headlights on, turn your hazard lights on, and stay in your vehicle while calling first responders for help.