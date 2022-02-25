DES MOINES – Construction has started at the old Crescent Chevrolet dealership in downtown Des Moines where Big Grove Brewery plans to open a new location.

Big Grove started in Solon, Iowa but quickly expanded to an Iowa City location. Now, they are entering the metro.

Janelle Boxton with Big Grove Brewery says that they are excited to add another brewery to Des Moines’ thriving craft beer scene. “We’re really excited to enhance the already amazing craft beer scene in Des Moines and really work towards helping create a beer tourism space.”

Boxton said that the 116 craft breweries in Iowa all share a sense of comradery and want to see the industry grow. Craft beer tourism has picked up in recent years with more beer lovers visiting different towns to go to their breweries and try new beers.

“We’re seeing more and more people mobile and people are feeling more safe they’re wanting to get out. We look forward to enhancing their experiences in Des Moines,” said Boxton.

The new Big Grove location will serve beers exclusive to Des Moines but also have the classic favorites that the brewery is best known for like Easy Eddy IPA.

Construction is expected to finish towards the end of this coming summer to early fall.