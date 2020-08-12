Big 12 Announces New Schedule, Health Protocols for Fall Sports

AMES, IA â OCTOBER 31: Linebacker Willie Harvey #16, and linebacker Jordan Harris #2 of the Iowa State Cyclones wrap up running back Johnathan Gray #32 of the Texas Longhorns as he rushed for yards in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 31, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Irving, Texas — The Big 12 is moving ahead with a plan for a modified Fall 2020 sports season with new protocols in place to ensure student-athlete safety and medical clearance during the unchecked COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the policies agreed to by the Big 12 Board of Directors on Tuesday night are increased testing for COVID-19 and related ailments. Athletes in “high contact” sports will be tested three times per week. That includes football, volley and soccer. Players who do test positive for COVID-19 will have to undergo a series of cardiological tests before they are cleared to play.

The Big 12’s announcement comes one day after both the Big Ten and Pac-12 voted to cancel fall sports seasons, opting instead to hold a Spring season. Among the major concerns noted by the Big Ten was a potential fatal heart condition that can be caused by COVID-19. Myocarditis causes the heart muscle to enlarge. It’s reportedly been found in five Big Ten athletes already.

The Big 12 is announcing new schedules for its Fall its fall sports as well. The 2020 football season will begin on September 26th. The Iowa State Cyclones will begin their season at TCU. They’re first home game will be October 3rd against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jack Trice Stadium.

Revised Big 12 football schedule.



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/FD7nAebFkf — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) August 12, 2020

The Big 12’s announcement settles the Fall sports debate for three of the “Power Five” conferences. The SEC and ACC have yet to finalize their plans. Most smaller conferences, including Drake’s Pioneer Football Leage and UNI’s Missouri Valley Conference.