(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden has pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.

Biden already convened a morning meeting Thursday of his National Security Council in Washington to assess the situation.

He is also currently meeting with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies to map out more severe measures against Russia. The president is expected to make an update to the nation at 12:30 EST.

“President Biden will deliver remarks announcing the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” a White House official said in a statement to reporters late Wednesday.

Biden announced heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs, declaring that Moscow had violated international law earlier this week.

The goal is to make Moscow pay so high a price that the Kremlin will change course.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to hit the Russian elites with “massive and targeted sanctions,” saying she would put to EU leaders late Thursday a proposal that would target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking access to key technologies and markets.

She said the sanctions, if approved, “will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets.”

“We want to cut off Russia’s industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future,” von der Leyen said.

The consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions on Russia started reverberating throughout the world.

World stock markets plunged and oil prices surged by nearly $8 per barrel on Thursday. Market benchmarks tumbled in Europe and Asia and U.S. stocks pointed toward a sharply lower open. Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel also on Thursday on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. The ruble sank.

