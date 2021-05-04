Biden EPA Administrator to Speak at DICO Superfund Site on Tuesday

DES MOINES, IOWA — A member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet will be in Des Moines on Tuesday afternoon to update the cleanup efforts of a superfund site and industrial eyesore west of downtown.

EPA Adminstrator Michael S. Regan will speak at the DICO superfund site on MLK Parkway at 3:15pm on Tuesday. He’ll be joined by Des Moines’ mayor, Frank Cownie, and Iowa DNR Director Kayla Lyon. According to a news release from the EPA, Regan plans to highlight how the cleanup project shows the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting the environment.

The site is the former home of a manufacturing facility that created metal wheels and processed herbicides and pesticides. It was declared a Superfund site in the 1980s due to the high levels of ground pollution. Titan and the federal government have fought for decades over the cost of cleaning up the pollution.

The City of Des Moines took possession of the site last year. The property adjacent to the site will be the home of a proposed new professional soccer stadium.