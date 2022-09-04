Police are blinking the lights of the car roof in the open air. Top police patrol car with flasher and antennas. The patrol car lights close up.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicyclist was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a car.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a bicycle vs. car crash in the 2500 block of Hubbell Ave.

When first responders arrived they found an adult male bicyclist with serious injuries. The bicyclist remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The police department said preliminary evidence at the scene suggests a passenger car operated by a 24-year-old Des Moines resident was traveling southbound on Hubbell Ave. when they collided with a bicyclist traveling southbound in the curb lane, the police department said.

According to the police department, the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Other factors that may have led to the crash include unsafe passing and a lack of lighting equipment on the bicycle, the police said.

The Des Moines Police Department reminds drivers that if alcohol is a part of your Labor Day weekend celebrations to plan for a safe and sober ride home.