CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Linn County are investigating a crash that killed a 76-year-old bicyclist on Christmas Day.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the accident happened about 2:25 p.m. when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Amana struck the bicyclist from behind.

Terry Zabortsky of Walford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.