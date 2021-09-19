Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa — A Des Moines man was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in Urbandale Sunday morning, police said.

The crash happened in the 8500 block of Meredith Drive around 7:15 a.m. A vehicle traveling east on Meredith Drive struck a bicyclist who was also traveling east in the outside lane closest to the curb, according to the Urbandale Police Department.

The bicyclist, 55-year-old Eric Christopher Lindberg, died from his injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

