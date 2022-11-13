DES MOINES, Iowa — Ankeny High School history teacher and Iowa Taproom bartender Greg Lage is still recovering after a serious crash when biking home from his restaurant job. His co-workers at the taproom decided to pay it forward and raise as much money as they could for his treatment.

A silent auction at Iowa Taproom Sunday night featured nearly a hundred items up for bidding, as well as “We Ride for Greg” t-shirts for sale.

“It is still going to be a very long road, but the fact that he has such a big support system is really important,” said Tan Nygard, a co-worker of Lage at the Iowa Taproom who helped plan the auction. “I’m just excited to see what we all can do for him.”

According to an update from Lage’s family, he was released from the intensive care unit on Nov. 7 after 37 days in the hospital. He is now in a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery.