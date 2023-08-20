(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.
While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.
Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Iowa using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.
#25. Grand View University
- Acceptance rate: 97%
- Net price: $19,423
- Enrollment: 1,513 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: C+
- Diversity grade: A
- Athletics grade: B+
- Dorms grade: B+
#24. Mercy College of Health Sciences
- Acceptance rate: 92%
- Net price: $21,339
- Enrollment: 516 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: C+
- Value grade: B+
- Campus grade: B
- Party grade: B
#23. Waldorf University
- Acceptance rate: 61%
- Net price: $20,345
- Enrollment: 1,578 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Diversity grade: A
- Value grade: B
- Athletics grade: B
#22. University of Dubuque
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Net price: $27,043
- Enrollment: 1,456 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Diversity grade: A
- Campus grade: B
- Athletics grade:
#21. Graceland University
- Acceptance rate: 68%
- Net price: $18,434
- Enrollment: 868 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Diversity grade: A
- Safety grade: A-
- Value grade: B
#20. Clarke University
- Acceptance rate: 89%
- Net price: $25,756
- Enrollment: 634 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Value grade: A-
- Diversity grade: A-
- Dorms grade: B+
#19. Simpson College
- Acceptance rate: 87%
- Net price: $20,457
- Enrollment: 1,037 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Value grade: B+
- Diversity grade: B
- Academics grade: B-
#18. Upper Iowa University
- Acceptance rate: 65%
- Net price: $23,187
- Enrollment: 1,572 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Diversity grade: A
- Safety grade: A-
- Dorms grade: B+
#17. Mount Mercy University
- Acceptance rate: 76%
- Net price: $25,182
- Enrollment: 998 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Diversity grade: B+
- Safety grade: B+
- Value grade:
#16. Coe College
- Acceptance rate: 81%
- Net price: $21,155
- Enrollment: 1,356 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Diversity grade: A
- Academics grade: B
- Value grade: B
#15. Wartburg College
- Acceptance rate: 72%
- Net price: $23,248
- Enrollment: 1,523 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Diversity grade: B+
- Party grade: B+
- Student life grade: B+
#14. Morningside University
- Acceptance rate: 69%
- Net price: $22,146
- Enrollment: 1,157 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Diversity grade: A
- Value grade: B+
- Athletics grade: B+
#13. Buena Vista University
- Acceptance rate: 56%
- Net price: $18,300
- Enrollment: 1,230 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Value grade: B+
- Party grade: B+
- Dorms grade: B+
#12. St. Ambrose University
- Acceptance rate: 74%
- Net price: $26,497
- Enrollment: 2,180 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Dorms grade: A
- Value grade: B+
- Diversity grade: B+
#11. Cornell College
- Acceptance rate: 82%
- Net price: $25,028
- Enrollment: 993 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Diversity grade: A-
- Professors grade: A-
- Academics grade: B+
#10. Central College
- Acceptance rate: 64%
- Net price: $21,690
- Enrollment: 1,079 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Value grade: A
- Safety grade: B+
- Academics grade: B
#9. Loras College
- Acceptance rate: 58%
- Net price: $22,418
- Enrollment: 1,214 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Student life grade: A-
- Academics grade: B+
- Value grade: B+
#8. University of Northern Iowa
- Acceptance rate: 79%
- Net price: $16,166
- Enrollment: 7,632 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Campus food grade: A+
- Campus grade: A
- Student life grade: A
#7. Luther College
- Acceptance rate: 64%
- Net price: $25,291
- Enrollment: 1,775 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Academics grade: A-
- Value grade: B+
- Diversity grade: B+
#6. Northwestern College – Iowa
- Acceptance rate: 74%
- Net price: $24,513
- Enrollment: 974 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Dorms grade: A
- Value grade: A-
- Campus grade: A-
#5. Dordt University
- Acceptance rate: 72%
- Net price: $25,982
- Enrollment: 1,339 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Academics grade: A-
- Safety grade: A-
- Value grade: B+
#4. Drake University
- Acceptance rate: 68%
- Net price: $30,321
- Enrollment: 2,731 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Academics grade: A-
- Value grade: A-
- Diversity grade: A-
#3. Iowa State University
- Acceptance rate: 88%
- Net price: $16,105
- Enrollment: 24,461 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Student life grade: A+
- Value grade: A
- Campus grade: A
#2. University of Iowa
- Acceptance rate: 84%
- Net price: $17,452
- Enrollment: 20,227 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Party grade: A+
- Student life grade: A+
- Value grade: A
#1. Grinnell College
- Acceptance rate: 19%
- Net price: $32,091
- Enrollment: 1,459 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Academics grade: A+
- Diversity grade: A+
- Professors grade: A+