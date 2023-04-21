DES MOINES, Iowa — Following the passage of a cold front, scattered rain and snow showers along with below-freezing temperatures arrive late Friday into Saturday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect along and south of Highway 20 from 1 AM to 9 AM Saturday. A Freeze Watch is also in effect for the same locations from 11 PM Saturday to 9 AM Sunday.

Now that the growing season is largely underway for central and southern Iowa, Freeze Watches and Warnings will be issued any time temperatures drop near the freezing mark. In northern Iowa, temperatures are expected to be similar to where the Freeze Warning and Watch is in place, but the growing season isn’t fully underway, so watches and warnings will not be issued.

Clouds increase throughout the day Friday. By the afternoon, rain and snow showers rotate into Iowa, with snow showers more likely farther north. These showers will be widely scattered but could be heavy at times.

Showers should decrease somewhat in coverage and intensity overnight before returning Saturday. Snow showers will likely reach farther south Saturday and could be heavy at times, lowering visibility. Temperatures should be high enough to prevent accumulation, similar to last weekend. Showers decrease and skies clear out by Sunday.

As mentioned, temperatures fall right around the freezing mark tonight into Saturday morning. Highs likely won’t even reach the 50° mark during the day Saturday, only rising to the upper 40s. Temperatures fall back to the low 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temperatures warm slightly next week as highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s still about five to ten degrees below normal.