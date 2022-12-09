Indianola, Iowa — Bells, Bows and Boutiques kicks off Friday at 10am. The holiday event brings together small businesses from four rural communities: Indianola, Adel, Earlham, and Winterset.

Amanda Zwanziger, the President & CEO of the Indianola Chamber of Commerce, said that the event will offer a unique small town experience.

“As rural communities we have so much to offer when it comes to shopping especially during the holidays it gives people the oppourtunity to experience a hallmark like feel.” Zwanziger said.

Bells, Bows, and Boutiques spreads across the town squares of Indianola, Adel, Earlham and Winterset. Over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 breweries, wineries, and pubs are all taking part.

Indianola is also hosting a home for the holidays event Saturday starting at 5pm. The event will show off their new town square which has been under construction the past few years.

“Its going to be like no other event that our square has hosted before and were going to be able to show off just exactly how amazing our streetscape project is and there are so many new amazing retail locations and restaurants in our town that people haven’t experienced so we invite everybody to come on down and see this transformation for themselves.” Zwanziger said.

To learn more about the event visit its facebook page.