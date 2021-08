Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the staples at the Iowa State Fair is a cup of cookies. A few years ago, Joe Barksdale gave his business, Barksdale’s Cookies, to the Iowa State Fair. Now the fair has built a new central kitchen, churning out cookies to sell across the fairgrounds.

WHO 13’s Roger Riley gives us a behind-the-scenes look.