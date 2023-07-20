DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene that’s as Beaverdale as a red brick house.

Dr. Riordan and son caring for an animal.

“Animals were an extension of you,” says Dr. Chuck Riordan. “They’re just a natural part of the family.”

The late Dr. Bob Riordan, a veterinarian, started Riordan Pet Hospital in 1951.

Today, three of his sons were telling his story.

“There was no 24-hour facility back then,” Dr. Terry Riordan remembers. “There was no emergency clinic, so there were times when we’d wake up in the morning and we’d go into Mom and Dad’s bedroom not knowing what you’re going to find, and you’d find a dog that he brought home that was sick that he’d cared for right there in his bedroom.”

In 1951, no one wanted an animal hospital in Beaverdale. Neighbors rallied to fight it, but…

“A freak snowstorm came up on the day of the hearing,” Chuck recalls, laughing. “But Mom and Dad were going down there and the only people that showed up were the zoning judge and Mom and Dad. So he granted them the clearance to build it there. And so Mom always called it the ‘Miracle Snowstorm.’”

So Riordan Pet Hospital went up on Douglas Avenue and spent the following decades caring for dogs, cats, and sometimes, Riordan kids.

“He sewed up the back of my head after I fell on the concrete,” says Dr. Dennis Riordan. “And I just laid on his little surgery table and he was like ‘this is gonna hurt a little bit.’”

The Riordan boys healed and eventually, became veterinarians themselves.

They shared his understanding that the job was about a journey; from the wide-eyed excitement of getting a pet, to the excruciating pain of losing one.

“Maybe they’re elderly people that don’t get out of the house much,” says Terry, “and that companionship that the animal gives them is the most important thing in their life, and to help them through a process when they’re going to lose that animal, that is really a difficult thing for people to go through.”

Few names in Beaverdale — and few buildings in Des Moines — have eased more pain than these.

And so, it wasn’t easy to face a simple truth.

“We knew that we had to do it at some point because we were too cramped and we certainly needed more space,” Terry explains.

The Riordans closed their dad’s clinic and built a new one.

Right across the street.

“As special as that building was,” Terry continues, “hopefully we can make this building special as well, just because of the people that are in it.”

One of those people is senior vet student, Deaglan Riordan, Dennis’ son. He’s known all along.

“At probably 4 years old I remember going in(to the clinic) and my dad let me do a little heartworm test on a dog’s blood and everything,” Deaglan says. “I loved it.”

He’ll become the third generation of Dr. Riordans in Beaverdale and all here agree the old would approve.

“I even bring up the present tense,” Dennis says. “He LIKES this place. He likes it.”

And so does Beaverdale — where a scene so familiar and assuring, is certain to continue.