DES MOINES, Iowa — The Beaverdale Fall Festival is this weekend and the beloved parade is making a return after being put on pause due to the pandemic.

Jennifer Harmeyer, the Board President for the Beaverdale Fall Festival, said that the community is excited for the decades-long tradition to return.

“We’re excited hearing feedback from the neighborhood that they wanted the beloved parade back that has been going on for so long,” Harmeyer said.

The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Euclid and Beaver Avenues.

