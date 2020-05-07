BB Gun Shooters Leave Quarter-Sized Welts on West Des Moines Woman Walking her Dog

A West Des Moines woman is hurt after getting shot multiple times by BB guns while she was talking her dog Wednesday evening.

“I was terrified like… a car rolls up and a gun like figure comes out of the window… it was terrifying,” West Des Moines Resident Abbi Holmes said.

The BB guns left quarter-sized welts on Holmes’ body, she said she was hit three times and thankfully her dog was not hit.

Holmes was walking along Ashworth Road and 14th street when she said a black sedan pulled up and started shooting. She heard giggles from the car and assumed it was kids inside.

Holmes quickly started back toward her house and the car came around again and shot at her a second time.

She reported the incident to the police, and they say the suspects face charges of assault and harassment.

“Completely unacceptable, we don’t want anyone to be walking and be in fear of the fact that someone might come by and just try to shoot them with a BB gun, it’s completely unacceptable,” West Des Moines Police Sergeant Jason Bryan said.

West Des Moines Police are currently looking through home surveillance videos in order to find the suspects.