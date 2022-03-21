BAXTER, Iowa — It takes a certain mentality to be a wrestling coach. “He’s a really good motivator. He’s always pushing us to do our best and try our best whether it is in practice or school,” said Tanner Shanks a senior wrestler at Baxter High School.

Baxter High School’s history teacher and wrestling coach Joe Amadeo fits that mold. “He has great relations with kids both in the classroom and on the mat,” said Baxter Elementary School principal and high school football/track coach Jason Aker.

Now those same traits are being used as the 27 year old grapples for his life after being struck by a vehicle March 16th while jogging over spring break in Palm Springs, California. “It was kind of heartbreaking seeing this heartfelt guy and he doesn’t deserve that,” said freshman wrestler at Baxter Grant Anderegg.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and Amadeo was taken to a nearby trauma center. He was visiting family. “Kind of gives you that idea that life can be really short. You go on spring break with your family you are hanging out just doing what you love and next thing you know you are fighting for your life,” said Aker.

Amadeo underwent brain surgery that lasted over five hours. A Caring Bridge website set up by family says he sustained facial fractures to his nose and eye sockets along with a broken wrist. “They don’t really prepare us as principals to be having our thoughts with our staff members that are fighting for their lives on some level,” Aker said.

The heartfelt support is pouring in from more than just Baxter. Aker said, “He’s a Des Moines guy, a Dowling family from the Dowling area. Obviously with that community there is a whole lot of caring and people caring for each other and you come to a town like Baxter to teach and the same thing is gonna happen.”

Coach Amadeo has lined the wrestling practice room with inspiration quotes and it has paid off. For the first time in the school’s history Baxter sent two wrestlers to state this season. The same motivation these wrestlers have heard all year is coming full circle as coach tries to recover. “We’ve wrestled some tough teams this year and he always said this is gonna be a dog fight so he’s out there dogging it and he’s doing good. I know he’s gonna make it out great so it’s gonna be a dog fight Mr. Amadeo and you are going to get out fine,” said Anderegg.

A fundraising page is in the works through the Baxter High School wrestling program. You can stay up to date on coach Amadeo’s progress through his family’s caring bridge site. www.caringbridge.org/visit/joeamadeo