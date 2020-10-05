Basketball Tournament Hopes to Level Playing Field Between Des Moines and Suburban Hoops

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new outdoor event hopes to level the playing field in youth sports.

“The differences between some of the opportunities the suburb kids have that they don’t have here in the metro is a lot of those schools have feeder programs,” said Julian Seay of Des Moines.

Local nonprofit B. Well Foundation has partnered with the Dojo Basketball Group, Ink Space and the Function House Hospitality Group for the inaugural Long Shots Three on Three Basketball Tournament on Oct. 10 at Evelyn K Davis Park.

Proceeds from the event will go directly towards creating a new 6th and 7th grade basketball league within the Des Moines Public School system similar to what suburban schools already have. The future league will give middle school kids a chance to stay active and learn lifelong lessons sports can teach.

Seay said, “We need them to graduate. We need them to have a team and know what it’s like to be on a team, know what it is like to have a little personal discipline, to show up for themselves and other people and to take guidance from coaches. They need to learn those skills at an early age to be a good, solid human being.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will feature food trucks, live music and art vendors along with more than 25 boys and girls teams from Des Moines schools competing throughout the day for the tournament title.

Aside from a boost in excitement, the tournament will bring each Des Moines high school $1,000 to help pay the goodwill forward for their students. “All we ask by giving them that money is they go to their feeder schools and start something within those schools, whether it be a trash pickup day or donate to the music program. It doesn’t have to be within athletics, and actually we prefer it not to be,” said Billy Weathers, organizer of the event and founder of the B. Well Foundation.

The event is free for attendees at Evelyn K. Davis Park on Oct. 10. You can help raise funds for the event by purchasing Long Shots merchandise on sale through the B. Well Foundation Facebook page.