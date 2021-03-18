Basketball Meets the Big Screen at The Palms Theatres in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa – There’s a new spot to watch the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year. The Palms Theatres & IMAX call it “College Basketball Madness at the Movies.”

General Manager Alison Meyer said the pandemic has allowed the theater an opportunity to have alternative content.

“We’ve done a lot more sporting events this year and things other than movies, whether that be local or bigger events,” Meyer said. “We really were excited to capitalize on being able to do this since there’s not as many Hollywood releases right now.”

You can call the theater or go to its website to reserve a seat either in an auditorium or the dining room. Private auditorium rentals are available too.

It costs $10 to reserve a seat per session, which can then be used as credit for food and beverage.

Meyer said safety precautions are in play — masks are required in common areas and social distancing will be enforced.

Meyer said this event will provide a different atmosphere for people to watch basketball.

“I think there’s just an added thrill when you’re watching it with other people who are also fans, whether you’re cheering for the same team or opposite teams,” Meyer said. “There’s also a lot of wagers on this tournament specifically. So we are teaming up with BetRivers Sportsbook, and we’ll have some of the live feeds. So if you’d like that atmosphere, you’re able to participate. However, it’s still a family-friendly environment so it’s good for fans of all ages.”

There are different sessions per day, about three hours each.

Right now the event is scheduled through Sunday. Meyer said they are waiting to see how things go before extending the event throughout the rest of the tournament.