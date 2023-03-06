DES MOINES, IOWA — A $4.175 million settlement has been reached between the State of Iowa, the University of Iowa and 12 Black former Hawkeye football players who accused current and former coaches of discriminating against them because of their race. The settlement was approved by a 2-1 vote of the The Iowa Board of Appeal – with two members questioning whether Gary Barta should continue to lead the UI Athletics Department after another multi-million dollar lawsuit was settled against them.

The vote of the Iowa Board of Appeal was required because the lawsuit settlement includes $2 million from the state’s general fund. State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, voted against the settlement. He stated beforehand that he would only support the settlement if Gary Barta was “gone” as Iowa’s Athletic Director. State Treasurer Roby Smith and Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen – both Republicans – approved the settlement without any caveat tied to Barta’s job. Smith did say that the University of Iowa should “re-examine” the employment of both Barta and assistant coach Brian Ferentz – son of head coach Kirk Ferentz – who was also named in the suit.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2020. The 12 former players accused the Iowa coaching staff – including both Ferentzes and former strength coach Chris Doyle – of racially demeaning conduct against them. Doyle was fired from the University of Iowa. Both Kirk and Brian Ferentz have remained on staff as the lawsuit has played out. Barta, the Ferentzes and Doyle were removed as individuals from the lawsuit last month.

Kirk Ferentz released a statement after news of the settlement was reached, saying he was ‘greatly disappointed’ that the case didn’t go to trial where he believes the State of Iowa would have succeeded:

“I am greatly disappointed in how this legal matter was resolved. However, I am grateful for the many players, parents, donors, fans, and others who remained supportive of our coaches and program during this time. The settlement negotiations took place between plaintiff’s counsel and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office which represents the University of Iowa and the Board of Regents. These discussions took place entirely without the knowledge or consent of the coaches who were named in the lawsuit. In fact, the parties originally named disagree with the decision to settle, fully believing that the case would have been dismissed with prejudice before trial. A motion for summary judgement was filed which outlined why the case should have been dismissed. Unfortunately, this settlement was reached between the plaintiff’s attorneys and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office before the judge had an opportunity to rule on the motion. We have been told the reason for the settlement is financial. As a part of the settlement, the coaches named were dismissed from the lawsuit and there is no admission of any wrongdoing. For more than two years, our program has been unfairly and negatively impacted by these allegations. “Members of the staff had their character and reputation tarnished by former members of our team who said things, then recanted many statements when questioned under oath. (See attached) Today we move forward. My focus is entirely on the players, coaches, and staff as we prepare for the 2023 season.” Kirk Ferentz, University of Iowa Head Football Coach