Bars Prepare to Reopen in Story, Johnson Counties

AMES, Iowa — Just a few weeks ago, young people in Story County and Johnson County were driving some of the worst outbreaks in the state. At one point, Johnson County had a positivity rate of 30% and Story County was above 20%. But a lot has changed since then. Right now, Story County has a positivity rate of 6.6% and Johnson County sits at 4.8%.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, bars that have been closed in those counties since Aug. 27 will be allowed to open their doors. Breweries, wineries and distilleries were allowed to open up on Friday.

Bars will have to make sure all customers are seated and that there is at least six feet of space in between them or they could face penalties from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

One of the owners of Time Out in Ames says staying open will largely depend on whether patrons follow the governor’s rules on social distancing.

“I think that will be an adjustment for people and we’re going to try and enforce it as best as we can, but we definitely need the people coming in to be on board with that,” said Lance Harding, co-owner of Time Out.