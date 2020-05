DES MOINES, Iowa – Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the state saw 15 more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 500 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 230 were residents of long term care facilities.