Bars in Four Counties Can Re-Open Wednesday Under New Order From Governor Reynolds

Iowa — Bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties can re-open for business on Wednesday under a new order from Governor Kim Reynolds. However bars remain closed in Johnson and Story Counties.

Under the Governor’s order, bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk may re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Customers will still have to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Johnson and Story Counties were excluded from the Governor’s updated order. Bars there will remain closed until the end of the month, according to the Governor’s order. Restaurants may still serve alcohol but will have to stop at 10:00 p.m.

Those counties are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, respectfully. Governor Reynolds has said it is young adults in those counties specifically that have driven up COVID-19 rates in Iowa.