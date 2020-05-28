Bar Owners Have Mixed Emotions over How and When to Reopen

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Thursday, Iowa is set to join several other states in allowing bars to reopen with restrictions.

But what once looked like crowded establishments and busy dance floors will be nonexistent for some time. Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated establishments must be limited to 50 percent of fire code capacity, with tables accommodating groups of no more than 10 and spaced at least six feet apart.

Frank Farrell, operator of The Black Sheep in Des Moines’ East Village plans to reopen Thursday at even less than 50 percent capacity.

“We’re nervous, we want everything to be safe,” he said. “We are excited but we know it’s gonna be a slow crawl back to where we were before.”

He said his bar’s small size gives employees an advantage when it comes to “enforcing” social distancing –they plan to allow 15-20 customers or less — and managing cleanliness.

“We’re not trying to create this party, we’re trying to open up and have a lounge-type of situation with social distancing in-between,” Farrell said. “W feel it’s important to have limited service and see how it goes and keep it very small and intimate until we get word to go further.”

Dave Murrin-von Ebers, owner of a slightly smaller bar, The Bartender’s Handshake, does not plan to open quite yet — as he does not see his space being feasible to operate with social distancing guidelines.

“Just seemed like a lot of hassle and work and still a significant amount of risk having this small of space,” he said. “That’s been a concern from the beginning, when it gets busy in here it’s impossible to avoid people.”

Gov. Reynolds has said she trusts that patrons, business owners and staff will act responsibly once bars reopen. But the Des Moines Police Department has already received social distancing complaints about establishments that have reopened.

Sgt. Paul Parizek of DMPD said officers are not entirely responsibly for enforcing social distance guidelines, per the governor’s proclamation.

“You’re not gonna see cops going in and pulling people out or trying to manage those issues, that’s for the bar owner to do,” he said. “If we do get called, we’ll do what we need to do to follow up and see if a citation is necessary down the road. Nobody is getting a freebie.”

Murrin-von Ebers said he has doubts in bars’ ability to intervene when patrons aren’t adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“That’s gonna put restaurants and bars in an awkward position and the feasibility of it makes me nervous,” he said. “I kinda disagree with the decision to open bars right now because of that, when people start drinking you lower your inhibitions.”

While Farrell is reopening his bar, he understands the same when it comes to intoxicated patrons, but has hope in his staff and customers.

“It is hard with people who are drinking because as you’re inebriated you wanna congregate and socialize,” Farrell said. “But I think the public has a gauge on what they need to do and respect they need to have.”

Something Sgt. Parizek hopes for when it comes to patron behavior in newly reopened bars, but does not entirely expect.

“This is just step one. It’s a baby step we need to think about the future and we don’t wanna tank the whole thing now by acting like a bunch of morons on Court Avenue,” he said in reference to a popular nightlife spot downtown. “All the bar owners invested in making this work understand the risk and don’t wanna jeopardize what we’ve got in the future so we’re hoping it goes smooth.”