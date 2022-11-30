CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday morning before escaping on foot into a wooded area along the Greenbelt Trail.

Police said they were dispatched to First Interstate Bank in the 13100 block of Hickman Road at 10:18 a.m. Witnesses said a suspect jumped over a counter then ordered employees to open a safe at gunpoint. He took an undisclosed amount of money then ran south from the bank into a wooded area.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a larger build. He was wearing a ski mask, goggles and ‘Carhart-style’ jacket and pants. Anyone with information about the robbery, especially anyone who was in the area of the bank this morning, is asked to call Clive Police immediately at 515-867-5017.