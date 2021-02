SCRANTON, IOWA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery investigation. According to a post on their Facebook page, authorities say the suspect robbed the People’s Bank branch in Scranton, Iowa around 10:30 am on Thursday.

If you can identify the suspect show above or have any information about the robbery of People’s Bank in Scranton, you are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 386-2136.