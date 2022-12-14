DES MOINES, Iowa — A center of low pressure will move through central Iowa Thursday, bringing the chance for snow showers and low visibility at times Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday stays fairly quiet, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds increase late Wednesday.

Scattered snow flurries build in Thursday morning. The morning commute looks fine overall, with only minor accumulations expected with the initial round of flurries.

StormPath 8AM Thursday, December 14

A heavier band of snow rotates in midday Thursday, lasting through much of the afternoon hours. This band will bring the potential for heavy bursts of snow and low visibility. This will likely be the most difficult time to travel, which could stretch into the evening commute.

StormPath 2PM Thursday, December 14

Heavier snow moves out by Thursday evening. Some lighter flurries linger through the evening and overnight. Blowing snow will also be a factor in causing some travel issues, especially in northern Iowa.

StormPath 10PM Thursday, December 14

Snow totals will be most notable along and north of I-80. Along I-80 (including in the metro), snow totals will range from half an inch to an inch by Friday evening. North of Highway 30, totals will be about 2-4″, with amounts greatest in far northern Iowa.

Expected Snowfall by 12AM Saturday, December 17

By the weekend, quieter weather settles in, but temperatures drop. Highs will be in the low 20s by early next week.