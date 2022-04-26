DES MOINES, Iowa — The festivities for the Drake Relays are underway and Monday night this year’s Beautiful Bulldog was crowned.
Out of 30 contestants a Minnesota bulldog, Bam Bam, wowed the judges with his creative costume from a Disney/Pixar favorite, Up. Bam Bam was dressed as Russell in a Wilderness Explorer uniform and his owner, Maggie Estby, took on the role of Carl from the movie.
The five-year-old bulldog is from Champlin, Minnesota and his owner is a zookeeper at the Minnesota Zoo.
Estby says Bam Bam is a lover.
“He loves people, he loves chewing bones, he loves going for short walks, he loves to sunbathe, he loves to cuddle,” says Estby.
Other honorable mentions in the competition:
- Best Dressed: Beverly Pancakes owned by John and Kellie Jacobson
- Drake Spirit Award: Kevin owned by Sam Hendricks
- Rescue Dog: Bubba owned by Ryan Anderson
- First Runner Up and Porterhouse People’s Choice: Elwood owned by Jake and Jennie Rohe
- Second Runner Up: Bella Torres owned by Rafael Torres